AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Scores of migrants on fishing boat drown off coast of Mauritania
The boat had set sail from the border of Senegal and Gambia with 170 passengers on board.
Scores of migrants on fishing boat drown off coast of Mauritania
Migrants crossing from Senegal have on many occasions drowned in sea accidents. / Photo: Reuters
July 5, 2024

Nearly 90 migrants bound for Europe perished when their boat capsized earlier this week off the coast of Mauritania, the state news agency and a local official said Thursday, while dozens more remain missing.

"The Mauritanian coast guard recovered the bodies of 89 people aboard a large traditional fishing boat that capsized on Monday, July 1, on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean," about four kilometres from the country's southwest city of Ndiago, the state news agency said on Thursday.

The coastguard rescued nine people, including a five-year-old girl, it said.

The agency quoted survivors saying that the boat had set sail from the border of Senegal and Gambia with 170 passengers on board, bringing the number of missing to 72.

Dangerous route

A senior local government official gave AFP similar information, on condition of anonymity.

The Atlantic route is particularly dangerous due to strong currents, with migrants travelling in overloaded, often unseaworthy, boats without enough drinking water.

But it has grown in popularity due to increased vigilance in the Mediterranean.

The number of migrants landing on Spain's Canary Islands in 2023 more than doubled in one year to a record 39,910, according to the Spanish government.

Mass migrant deaths

Off the coast of North Africa, Spain's Canary Islands lie 100 kilometres away at their closest point.

But many boats—often long wooden vessels known as pirogues—leave from much further away, setting sail from Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania, Gambia, and Senegal.

More than 5,000 migrants died while trying to reach Spain by sea in the first five months of this year, or the equivalent of 33 deaths per day, according to Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish charity.

That is the highest daily number of deaths since it began collating figures in 2007, and the vast majority were on the Atlantic route.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us