Friday, July 5, 2024

08:47 GMT — Israeli attacks on Gaza continue, several more Palestinians dead

At least four Palestinians have been killed, including two women, in Israeli air strikes on two homes in Gaza.

Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza confirmed that the facility “received two martyrs and several injuries following an air strike on the Sarraj family's home in the Nuseirat camp.”

The Gaza Civil Defence Agency said in a statement that they recovered the bodies of two women and transported several injured people from the rubble of the Bardawil home, which was struck by an Israeli warplane in the Daraj neighbourhood.

07:27 GMT — Indonesia hosts UN meeting to garner support for Palestine

Indonesia has hosted a meeting of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) to bolster support for Palestine.

During the meeting, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi emphasised the urgent need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, unhindered humanitarian assistance, an end to Israel’s illegal occupation and settlements, and support for Palestine's full membership at the UN, she said on X.

The UN's Indonesia office commended Indonesia's unwavering dedication to the Palestinian cause. It highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in achieving a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question.

06:39 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis report fresh US-British air strikes on Hudaida

Yemen’s Houthi group has reported three fresh US-British air strikes against its sites in western Hudaidaprovince.

Two strikes targeted the Luhayyah district, the Houthi-run Al Masirah television reported.

In a subsequent report, the channel said another air strike targeted the Jah area in Bayt al Faqih district in the province.

05:49 GMT —Hamas says responded positively to Israel on Biden's peace plan

A Hamas official has stated that his movement has responded positively to the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal and informed mediators that they are open to any proposal that meets the demands of the Palestinian people.

"Hamas and Palestinian resistance factions are open to any initiative that meets the demands of the Palestinian people," Ali Baraka, head of the National Relations Department for Hamas abroad, told Anadolu Agency.

According to Baraka, the demands of the Palestinian people include "a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of the Zionist occupation army from the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced people to their homes, the provision of aid, and the commencement of reconstruction" in the besieged enclave.

04:20 GMT — Several Palestinians suffocate from Israeli teargas in Nablus

Several Palestinians have suffocated from Israeli army teargas in the town of Beita, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's officialWAFA news agency reported.

The report said soldiers fired volleys of stun grenades and gas canisters towards local youths, causing several of them to suffocate due to gas inhalation.

For our live updates from Thursday, July 4, 2024, click here.