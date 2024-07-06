Saturday, July 6, 2024

07:00 GMT — Israeli air strikes on Gaza refugee camps, UN warehouse kill 11

Israeli air strikes have targeted multiple locations in Gaza City and the refugee camps of Maghazi and Nuseirat in central Gaza, resulting in the killing of at least 11 civilians and injuries to several others, WAFA news agency reported.

Local sources report that nine individuals were killed when Israeli forces bombed a residence and a UNRWA warehouse in the Maghazi and Nuseirat refugee camps.

Additionally, sources confirmed the murder of two civilians as a result of an Israeli air strike on a residential building in Gaza City.

06:30 GMT — Talks to free Israeli hostages to start in a 16-day period after first phase: Hamas

A senior Hamas source has said that a revised Gaza truce proposal agreed that talks to release Israeli hostages, including soldiers and remaining men, would start in a 16-day period after the first phase of the agreement.

The source said that the proposal ensures that mediators would guarantee a temporary ceasefire, aid delivery, and withdrawal of Israeli troops as long as indirect talks continue to implement the second phase of the agreement.

06:00 GMT — Palestinians in Gaza always on 'survival mode': UNRWA head

The continuous cycle of displacement, constantly being in "survival mode", and despair must stop, the head of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said about atrocities in the besieged Gaza committed by Israel.

"Again & again, the same tragic cycle," Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X.

"Earlier this week, the Israeli authorities issued new evacuation orders for people in #Gaza, forcing hundreds of thousands out of Khan Younis & Rafah in the south."

"These evacuation orders — the largest issued since October — impact nearly a quarter of a million people, most of them already displaced, multiple times," he lamented. "People have nowhere to go."

05:21 GMT — Pro-Palestine protest held in Yemen

Hundreds of thousands of protesters in Yemeni cities, including the capital of Sana'a, staged solidarity demonstrations with Gaza.

Demonstrators responded in Sana'a to a call by the Houthi group, chanting slogans in support of the besieged Strip.

Protesters gathered in squares across Yemen after Friday prayers to deliver messages of support.

Banners and posters condemning the attacks and a demand to boycott US and Israeli products were displayed alongside Yemeni and Palestinian flags.

04:21 GMT — Israeli army detects rockets fired from Lebanon toward Galilee

The Israeli army said it detected more rockets fired from southern Lebanon toward the Galilee area in northern Israel amid ongoing tension with the Hezbollah group.

Israeli newspaperYedioth Ahronoth cited Israeli army saying ten rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward the Margaliot settlement.

The newspaper added that the Israeli army responded by targeting rocket launcher sites.

