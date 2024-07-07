Sunday, July 7, 2024

1100 GMT – Gaza death toll exceeds 38,100

At least 55 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll to 38,153 people since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that 87,828 people have also been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli attacks killed 55 people and injured 123 others in the last 24 hours," the statement said. "Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

0835 GMT — Hamas awaiting Israeli response on truce proposal

Hamas is waiting for a response from Israel on its ceasefire proposal, two officials from the Palestinian group have said, five days after it accepted a key part of a US plan aimed at ending Israel's nine-month war on Gaza.

"We have left our response with the mediators and are waiting to hear the occupation's response," one of the two Hamas officials told Reuters, asking not to be named.

The three-phase plan was put forward at the end of May by US President Joe Biden and is being mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

0907 GMT — Israeli army claims detecting missiles fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army has claimed it detected 20 missiles fired from southern Lebanon toward the Galilee area in northern Israel amid ongoing tensions.

In a statement, the army said that “about 20 launches were detected that crossed the territory of Lebanon into the Lower Galilee area,” claiming that “some of which were successfully intercepted by the air defence fighters.”

It also added: “Air defence fighters successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target in the Ramot Naftali area.”

0847 GMT — Israeli opposition leader calls for Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has urged the government to halt the war in Gaza and negotiate a deal with Palestinian factions to secure the return of hostages.

Lapid told Israeli Army Radio: “We need to stop the war, strike a deal, and bring the hostages home."

“Israel has always opposed prolonged wars, and our army, which relies on reserve forces, is not equipped for this kind of warfare,” he added.

0602 GMT — Israeli forces arrest 16 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have stormed the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and arrested at least 16 local Palestinian citizens, according to local sources.

The sources reported that the Israeli forces conducted extensive raids and searches of a large number of homes in the town, during which they vandalised and damaged property, conducted on-site interrogations, physically assaulted some individuals, and smashed the windows of several vehicles.

The raid resulted in the arrest of at least 16 young men from the town, who were subsequently transported to unknown destinations by the Israeli army.

0010 GMT — Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli Rasat al Alam site in occupied Lebanese hills

Hezbollah announced that it targeted a site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba and achieved direct hits.

The Lebanese group said on Telegram that it targeted the Rasat al-Alam site with rocket weapons.

It added that the strike was in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the claims by Hezbollah.

Lebanese and Palestinian factions in Lebanon, notably Hezbollah, have been exchanging daily fire with the Israeli army across the Blue Line since October 8, resulting in hundreds killed and wounded, mostly on the Lebanese side.

2355 GMT — 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on house in Gaza City

The Civil Defense Agency in Gaza has announced the deaths of three Palestinians and injuries to 15 others in an Israeli air strike on a house in northern Gaza City.

It said teams recovered three bodies and 15 others who were wounded from the house belonging to the Sahwil family in the Sheikh Radwan area.

Witnesses told Anadolu they heard a powerful explosion, accompanied by a large cloud of smoke.

They said the explosion resulted from a warplane striking the house, destroying it and causing extensive damage to the surrounding area.

05:20 GMT — Hamas condemns targeting of school sheltering Palestinians

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, condemned as a “new crime” Israel's targeting of a UN agency school which shelters displaced residents in central Gaza.

“The brutal shelling carried out by the terrorist occupation army on the al-Jaouni school, run by UNRWA (UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees) and housing thousands of civilian refugees, is a massacre and a new crime committed by this criminal enemy, as part of the ongoing genocide it is waging against our Palestinian people in Gaza,” it said in a statement.

Hamas demanded that the international community and the UN “take immediate action to stop these violations and ongoing war crimes, and to take effective measures to prevent the Zionist killing machine from continuing its crimes against our defenseless people in Gaza.”

03:20 GMT — Gaza children spend 8 hours per day carrying food, water: UN

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said Saturday that children in Gaza spend eight hours a day carrying food and water, forcing families to resort to using seawater for daily tasks.

“Children in #Gaza can spend 6-8 hours a day collecting water & food, often carrying heavy weights & walking long distances,” the agency wrote on X.

“Sanitation facilities & infrastructure are severely compromised, forcing thousands of families to rely on seawater to wash, clean & even drink,” it added.

