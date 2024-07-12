SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Eritrean cyclist Girmay wins another Tour de France stage
Eritrean Girmay became the first black African to win a Tour de France stage with his opening win on stage three on July 1.
Eritrean cyclist Girmay wins another Tour de France stage
Biniam Girmay is first black African to win a Tour de France stage. Photo: Getty Images  / Others
July 12, 2024

Record-breaking Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay has clinched a third victory at this year's Tour de France stage 12.

Eritrean Girmay became the first black African to win a Tour de France stage with his opening win on stage three on July 1 and also triumphed on stage eight.

Girmay, 24, beat Belgium’s Wout van Aert in a final 40km sprint in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, asserting himself as the fastest sprinter at this year's race.

Girmay has now extended his lead in the green jersey points battle with a 111-point advantage over his closest rival, Jasper Philipsen from Belgium.

'I feel fast'

"The green jersey gives me wings; I feel super fast. It's in the head. I've had my ups and downs in recent seasons, but I changed things this year, and it's working," Girmay said.

The Tour de France Stage 13 race, a 165.3-kilometre route from Agen to Pau, takes place on Friday.

The race follows the hilly terrain of the Pyrenees, a mountain rage spreading between Spain and France that could prove difficult for the sprinters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us