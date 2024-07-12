Record-breaking Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay has clinched a third victory at this year's Tour de France stage 12.

Eritrean Girmay became the first black African to win a Tour de France stage with his opening win on stage three on July 1 and also triumphed on stage eight.

Girmay, 24, beat Belgium’s Wout van Aert in a final 40km sprint in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, asserting himself as the fastest sprinter at this year's race.

Girmay has now extended his lead in the green jersey points battle with a 111-point advantage over his closest rival, Jasper Philipsen from Belgium.

'I feel fast'

"The green jersey gives me wings; I feel super fast. It's in the head. I've had my ups and downs in recent seasons, but I changed things this year, and it's working," Girmay said.

The Tour de France Stage 13 race, a 165.3-kilometre route from Agen to Pau, takes place on Friday.

The race follows the hilly terrain of the Pyrenees, a mountain rage spreading between Spain and France that could prove difficult for the sprinters.

