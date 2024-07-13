WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump 'fine' after being rushed from rally stage as shots heard
The shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.
Trump 'fine' after being rushed from rally stage as shots heard
Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
July 13, 2024

Former US President Donald Trump has given his first account of being shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, saying "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump said on his Truth Social site.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country."

Trump was evacuated from the stage at the rally after shots rang out at the event.

He was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who hustled him off the stage as he pumped his first to the crowd. Trump was bundled into an SUV and driven away.

"We saw a lot of people go down, looking confused. I heard the shots, it sounded like between firecrackers and a small caliber handgun," said John Yeykal from Franklin, Pennsylvania, who was attending his first Trump rally.

Suspect 'neutralised'

Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung said the former president “is fine.”

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," he said in a statement.

The suspected shooter has been “neutralized,” according to CNN, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

The Secret Service said it implemented protective measures and the former president is safe.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," it said.

The White House said President Joe Biden received an initial briefing on the incident. Biden said he was ''grateful'' that Trump was ''fine'' following the shooting.

Biden said '''everybody must condemn'' attack at Trump rally, and that hopes to speak to the former president, who is his main rival in November's elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us