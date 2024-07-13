Former US President Donald Trump has given his first account of being shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, saying "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump said on his Truth Social site.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country."

Trump was evacuated from the stage at the rally after shots rang out at the event.

He was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who hustled him off the stage as he pumped his first to the crowd. Trump was bundled into an SUV and driven away.

"We saw a lot of people go down, looking confused. I heard the shots, it sounded like between firecrackers and a small caliber handgun," said John Yeykal from Franklin, Pennsylvania, who was attending his first Trump rally.

Suspect 'neutralised'

Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung said the former president “is fine.”

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," he said in a statement.

The suspected shooter has been “neutralized,” according to CNN, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

The Secret Service said it implemented protective measures and the former president is safe.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," it said.

The White House said President Joe Biden received an initial briefing on the incident. Biden said he was ''grateful'' that Trump was ''fine'' following the shooting.

Biden said '''everybody must condemn'' attack at Trump rally, and that hopes to speak to the former president, who is his main rival in November's elections.

