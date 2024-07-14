AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya police pledge 3-week probe into mutilated bodies
Police in Kenya have promised a three-week investigation into the killing of eight women, whose mutilated bodies were found at an informal settlement in the capital Nairobi.
Kenya police pledge 3-week probe into mutilated bodies
Kenya's acting police chief Douglas Kanja transferred police officers attached to Kware station. / Photo: AFP
July 14, 2024

Kenya's acting police chief has promised "transparent, thorough and swift" investigations after eight bodies were recently discovered at a dumpsite near an informal settlement in the capital Nairobi.

Six dismembered bodies were discovered on Friday and another two on Saturday.

The residents of Kware in Embakasi South Constituency however say the number of retrieved bodies is higher than the official figures announced by police.

According to acting police chief Douglas Kanja, "all the discovered bodies were female", and were "in different states of decomposition."

'Deep concern and distress'

The bodies had been stashed in sacks.

"The entire national police service and I understand the deep concern and distress the tragedy brings to the families, residents of Kware and fellow Kenyans," Kanja said in an address to journalists in Nairobi on Sunday.

"We are committed to conducting transparent, thorough and swift investigations," Kanja said, adding that transparency would extend to postmortem, and the media would be involved at all stages.

The acting police chief, who announced the transfer of police officers from Kware police station, said investigations will be "concluded within 21 days."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us