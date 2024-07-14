Kenya's acting police chief has promised "transparent, thorough and swift" investigations after eight bodies were recently discovered at a dumpsite near an informal settlement in the capital Nairobi.

Six dismembered bodies were discovered on Friday and another two on Saturday.

The residents of Kware in Embakasi South Constituency however say the number of retrieved bodies is higher than the official figures announced by police.

According to acting police chief Douglas Kanja, "all the discovered bodies were female", and were "in different states of decomposition."

'Deep concern and distress'

The bodies had been stashed in sacks.

"The entire national police service and I understand the deep concern and distress the tragedy brings to the families, residents of Kware and fellow Kenyans," Kanja said in an address to journalists in Nairobi on Sunday.

"We are committed to conducting transparent, thorough and swift investigations," Kanja said, adding that transparency would extend to postmortem, and the media would be involved at all stages.

The acting police chief, who announced the transfer of police officers from Kware police station, said investigations will be "concluded within 21 days."

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.