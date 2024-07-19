United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed ways to support Sudan in overcoming its crisis with Sudanese Sovereign Council Chairman Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday, according to the UAE’s official news agency WAM.

During a phone call, the two leaders discussed “relations between the two countries in addition to developments in Sudan and ways to support it in overcoming the current crisis,” the agency said in a statement.

Al Nahyan affirmed “the UAE's keenness to support all solutions and initiatives aimed at halting escalation and ending the crisis in Sudan in a way that contributes to enhancing its stability and security and fulfilling the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity,” it added.

Humanitarian crisis

He also expressed Abu Dhabi’s “continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.”

Since April 2023, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo have been engaged in a conflict that has killed around 15,000 people and displaced around 10 million people, according to the UN.

There have been increasing calls from the UN and the international community to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, which could push millions into famine and death due to food shortages caused by the fighting, which has spread to 12 of the country’s 18 states.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.