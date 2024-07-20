Malian music star Toumani Diabate dies
Mali's "king of kora" Toumani Diabate has died at the age of 58 after short illness.
July 20, 2024

Mali's "king of kora" Toumani Diabate has died following a short illness, the musician's family announced on social media.

"My dear dad is gone forever," the Malian great's son Sidiki Diabate, who is also a musician, wrote on Facebook.

Toumani Diabate was a master of the African stringed instrument, the kora.

He died on Friday at a private clinic in Bamako, the capital of the west African nation, another member of Diabate's family told AFP.

Stars pay tribute

Diabate was born in 1965 to a family of griots -- storytellers who are the guardians of Mali's traditions and oral histories.

Fellow stars of the vast west African music scene paid tribute to Diabate.

Senegal's Youssou N'dour lauded "a virtuoso of the kora, an unmatched musical arranger" in a post on X.

Malian Grammy award-winning singer Oumou Sangare, known as the "Songbird of Wassoulou", said Diabate was "a bridge between our ancestral traditions and modernity".

Salif Keita, the "Golden Voice of Africa", lamented "the loss of (Mali's) national treasure".

SOURCE:AFP
