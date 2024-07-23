By Brian Okoth

Kenya's President William Ruto has swapped nominees for the defence and environment ministries.

Soipan Tuya, who had been retained in the environment ministry in Ruto's new cabinet line-up, has been moved to the defence ministry, formerly held by Duale.

Ruto had named Duale as the defence minister nominee, and the would-be ministers were awaiting parliamentary approval.

But in a communication to parliament on Tuesday, Ruto changed his mind and proposed Duale for the environment ministry, while Tuya would take over the defence ministry.

'Give it my all'

Duale said on X: "I look forward to serving in my new portfolio and ensuring focus is on sustainable environmental management, combating climate change, and promoting reforestation and conservation efforts."

Tuya, for her part, said on X: "I thank HE President @WilliamsRuto for nominating me to serve as Cabinet Secretary Defence… Upon confirmation, I will give it my all, in service to the people of Kenya."

During former President Uhuru Kenyatta's rule, two women – Monica Juma and Raychelle Omamo – served as defence ministers in separate times. If approved by parliament, Tuya will join this elite group.

In what was an unclear move, President Ruto did not forward the name of Attorney-General nominee Rebecca Miano to parliament for approval.

Cabinet line-up

Article 156 of Kenya's constitution demands that an attorney-general nominee must also seek parliamentary approval.

Miano, who served as trade minister in the sacked cabinet, posted her picture on X on Tuesday, and captioned it: "When rumour mills are rolling, the well-advised stay still."

On July 19, President Ruto announced his partial cabinet, retaining six members from his previous cabinet, which was dismissed on July 11.

Kithure Kindiki retains the ministry of interior, which is in charge of internal security and immigration. Alice Wahome also retains her position as minister of lands.

New faces

Former Energy Minister Davis Chirchir will remain in Ruto's cabinet, but as transport minister this time around.

New faces in Ruto's proposed cabinet are Debra Barasa for the health ministry, Julius Ogamba for education ministry, Andrew Karanja for agriculture ministry, Eric Muuga for water ministry and Margaret Ndung'u for ICT ministry.

Kenya's constitution places the minimum number of ministers at 14 and the maximum at 22. Ruto still has up to 12 more cabinet slots to fill.

