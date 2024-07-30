Egypt reached the quarterfinal of the men's Olympic football after completing the group stage with a surprise 2-1 win over already qualified Spain on Tuesday, with Ibrahim Adel scoring both goals.

Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half and added another on 62 minutes, pouncing to score after possession was given away by Spain's Jon Pacheco.

Samu Omorodion pulled one back late on for Spain, but Egypt held on for the win that allowed them to leapfrog their already-qualified opponents and snatch first place in Group C.

Egypt, captained by former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, will play their quarterfinal on Friday in Marseille against the runners-up in Group D, which contains Japan, Paraguay, Mali and Israel.

Previous quarterfinal appearance

Egypt lost in the quarterfinal three years ago to Brazil, who went on to beat Spain in the final.

Spain's last-eight tie will be in Lyon against the winners of Group D.

Hosts France and two-time gold medalists Argentina are among the other teams hoping to secure progress to the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

