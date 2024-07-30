BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia gets another external loan
The Ethiopian government will receive a $1 billion funding from the World Bank in bailout programme.
Ethiopia gets another external loan
A general view shows the cityscape of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa / Photo: Reuters
July 30, 2024

The World Bank said on Tuesday its board had approved a $1 billion credit for Ethiopia, as the Horn of Africa country tries to push ahead with a long-running debt restructuring.

Africa's second-most populous country after Nigeria secured a four-year $3.4 billion programme from the International Monetary Fund on Monday, hours after the country's central bank floated its birr currency, paving the way for its debt overhaul to move forward.

The World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) will also grant a $500 million concessional credit to Ethiopia, the global lender said in a statement.

"IDA expects to provide around $6 billion in new commitments over the next three fiscal years and support economic reforms through fast-disbursing budget support", the World Bank said.

Financing package

The funding is part of a $10.7 billion financing package by the IMF, World Bank and other creditors, according to Ethiopian officials.

Ethiopia sought to restructure its sovereign debt in 2021, under the G20 Common Framework initiative to offer relief to developing nations, but progress was slowed by a civil war in the northern region of Tigray that ended the following year.

Signs of fresh momentum in Ethiopia's winding debt restructuring path followed the completion of debt overhauls by Chad and Zambia under the Common Framework. Ghana is at the tail end of its own debt restructuring under the initiative.

Ethiopia's development partners have welcomed the move to a market-based foreign exchange rate, but some analysts have said the move could drive up inflation and the cost of living, especially for its poorest residents.

The country also faces a number of other challenges, including the impact of climate change and the post-war reconstruction of Tigray.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us