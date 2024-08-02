BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia to save $4.9 billion after debt restructuring
The macroeconomic reforms included exchange rate liberalisation and the establishment of a new interest-rate based monetary policy framework.
Ethiopia to save $4.9 billion after debt restructuring
Ethiopia has struggled with high inflation and chronic foreign currency shortages. / Photo: Getty Images
August 2, 2024

Ethiopia will save $4.9 billion from its debt restructuring exercise, State Finance Minister Eyob Tekalign said on Friday.

The authorities in East Africa’s biggest economy have been in negotiations to reduce its debt-repayment burden by lengthening maturities following agreement to reform its programme with the International Monetary Fund.

The macroeconomic reforms included exchange rate liberalisation and the establishment of a new interest-rate based monetary policy framework.

Ethiopia's central bank on Monday removed restrictions on the foreign currency market, a crucial step towards securing funding from the International Monetary Fund and making progress on a long-delayed debt overhaul.

Foreign currency shortages

Last December, the Horn of Africa nation, which is struggling with high inflation and chronic foreign currency shortages, became the third economy on the continent in as many years to default on its debt.

It has been in talks with the IMF since last year to establish a new lending programme, after the last fund-supported programme agreed in 2019 was abandoned due to conflict in the northern region of Tigray that ended with a November 2022 peace deal.

"Banks are henceforth allowed to buy and sell foreign currencies from/to their clients and among themselves at freely negotiated rates, and with the NBE (National Bank of Ethiopia) making only limited interventions," the central bank said in a statement.

The approval of the loan agreement allows for the immediate disbursement of around $1 billion, the IMF said in a statement.

Funding and restructuring

The agreement follows extensive talks between Ethiopia and the IMF to secure more funding and restructure the country’s debt.

As part of the discussions, Ethiopia has taken significant steps, such as the central bank allowing the country’s currency to float, which has led to a 30% devaluation of the Ethiopian birr against the US dollar.

“The recent measures to decisively tackle macroeconomic imbalances, including moving to a market-determined exchange rate, removing current account restrictions, and modernizing the monetary policy framework to control inflation are critical steps forward,” the IMF said in a statement.

In return for these measures, Ethiopia is expected to receive a $10.7 billion loan package from the IMF, the World Bank, and other creditors.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us