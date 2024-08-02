TÜRKİYE
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan denounces Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz’s social media post targeting Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling it "a complete sickness".
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has slammed Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz's recent post targeting Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying, Türkiye has nothing to learn from "bloodthirsty genocidal murderers".

"There is nothing our President or our country can learn from bloodthirsty genocidal murderers like you! The massacres you have committed against our Palestinian brothers and sisters, as well as the disgraceful genocide you have perpetrated, will one day be held to account," Altun said in a statement on X on Friday.

"The more you utter Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s name with your filthy mouth, which drains the blood of innocents, the more decisively we will support and stand behind him."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also denounced Katz’s social media post targeting Erdogan, calling it "a complete sickness".

"Israel Katz’s obsession with constantly targeting our country and our esteemed President with his delusions, instead of fulfilling his duties as Foreign Minister, is a complete sickness," Fidan said in a statement on X.

"This individual, whose existence in the cabinet is solely dedicated to spewing slander and lies, is a monument to the impudence and brazenness of the genocidal Netanyahu government," Fidan added.

