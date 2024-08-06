AFRICA
Kenya issues warning on travel to UK amid violent riots
The UK has been gripped by far-right riots for days, with violent mobs spewing racist and Islamophobic vitriol and targeting migrants.
The unrest was sparked by the fatal stabbing attack on children in the northern English seaside town of Southport on July 29 / Photo: Reuters
August 6, 2024

Kenya has issued a travel warning to citizens planning to visit Britain to remain vigilant of their movements amid ongoing riots by anti-immigrant demonstrators that have spread across England.

The High Commission in London said it was "closely monitoring" the situation and urged Kenyan nationals in the country to follow guidance provided by the local authorities.

"Kenyans residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom are urged to stay away from the protest areas and should remain vigilant," it said in a post on X.

Nigeria issued a similar warning on Monday to Nigerian nationals resident in or travelling to Britain.

'Deeply worrying'

Kenya’s principal secretary for foreign affairs, Korir Sing’oei, had earlier in the week spoken about “a deeply worrying situation in the UK", in a post on X.

He urged Kenyans to exercise caution.

The UK has been gripped by far-right riots for days, with violent mobs spewing racist and Islamophobic vitriol and targeting Muslims, minority groups, and migrants.

The riots were fueled by online misinformation that a suspect arrested after a fatal stabbing in Southport, England last week was a Muslim asylum seeker, a claim which was false.

Three young girls were killed and five more children critically injured during a knife attack as they attended a dance class last Monday.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
