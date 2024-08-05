Nigeria has issued travel warnings to the United Kingdom following anti-asylum riots that have broken out in the country.

Three young girls were killed and five more children critically injured during a knife attack as they attended a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday July 29.

Riots have broken out in towns and cities across the country, with anti-immigration demonstrators facing off against police, and Muslim counter-protestors in some instances.

"The Federal Republic of Nigeria government issues the following travel alert to citizens planning to visit the United Kingdom... avoid all political processions, rallies and matches. Avoid crowded areas and large gatherings," Nigeria's Foreign Ministry posted on X.

UK leader Keir Starmer plans to hold an emergency response meeting on Monday after far-right riots broke out across England over the weekend that has seen has now seen hundreds of people arrested.

"The violence has assumed dangerous proportions, as evidenced by reported attacks on law enforcement agents and damage to infrastructure," Nigeria's travel warning said.

UK Police have blamed the violence on supporters and associated organisations of the English Defence League, an anti-Islam organisation founded 15 years ago whose supporters have been linked to football hooliganism.

Attacks on asylum seekers

Some of the worst violence on Sunday broke out in Rotherham, northern England, where masked demonstrators smashed several windows at a hotel that has been used to house asylum seekers.

At least 10 officers were injured, including one who was knocked unconscious, said South Yorkshire Police.

There were also large scuffles in Bolton, north west England, and Middlesbrough, north east England, where rioters smashed windows of houses and cars, leading to 43 arrests.

"I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder. Whether directly or those whipping up this action online, and then running away themselves," Starmer said in a TV address on Sunday.

Rioters threw bricks, bottles, and flares at police -- injuring several officers and looted and burnt shops, while demonstrators shouted anti-Islamic slurs as they clashed with counter-protesters.

Authorities have said the initial violence was partly caused by false rumours on social media about the background of British-born 17-year-old suspect Axel Rudakubana, who is accused of carrying out the knife attacks.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.