Five Turkish firms secure spots on Defence News Top 100 list
Aselsan remains the highest-ranking Turkish defence firm, jumping from 47th last year to 42nd position this year.
Turkish arms maker MKE makes the cut, while Aselsan reigns highest among Turkish defense firms, list shows. / Photo: AA Archive
August 6, 2024

The number of Turkish defence firms in the world-renowned Defence News Top 100 has reached five, with the newest addition of the arms maker, Mechanical and Chemistry Industry Corp. (MKE), in 2024.

Aselsan is the highest-ranking Turkish defence firm, jumping from 47th last year to 42nd position this year, the list showed.

Türkiye-based aviation firm Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) soared from 58th rank to 50th in the same period, followed by the weapons manufacturer Roketsan, which jumped the most positions in the list this year, from the 80th to 71st rank, the list revealed.

New firms added

The newest addition to the list, the MKE, ranked 84th, according to the Defence News website.

Additionally, the Military Factory and Shipyard Management (ASFAT) rose from 100th last year to the 94th position.

As for the rest of the list, the number one spot was taken by the US-based aerospace firm Lockheed Martin, followed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, and the Virginia-based defence firms RTX, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics.

SOURCE:TRT World
