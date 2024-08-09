World record holder and former world champion Tobi Amusan exited the women's 100m hurdles gold quest at the Olympics on Friday as defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn sailed into the final.

Amusan shocked the world in 2022 when she set a world record of 12.12 seconds on her way to victory at the World Championships in Eugene.

The 27-year-old finished third in her heat behind Grace Stark of the USA and the Bahamas' Devynne Charlton in 12.55 seconds.

That time was not good enough to secure passage into the final as one of the fastest losers.

'No comment'

Amusan, who successfully appealed against a doping ban earlier this year after she was accused of missing three doping tests, did not speak after her elimination.

Meanwhile, qualifying was dominated by US sprinters, who clocked three of the four fastest times in the heats.

Alaysha Johnson was quickest in the heats with a time of 12.34 seconds, just ahead of Puerto Rico's Camacho Quinn (12.35 seconds).

Stark was third fastest in 12.39 seconds, with Masai Russell fourth fastest in 12.42 seconds.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.