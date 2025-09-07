September 7, 2025
South Sudan on Saturday repatriated a Mexican national who had been deported to Juba by the United States in July, the foreign ministry said.
South Sudan said Mexico had provided assurances the national would not face torture, inhumane treatment or unfair prosecution upon arrival.
Jesus Munõz Gutierrez was handed over to Mexico's designated ambassador, Alejandro Ives Estivill, who arrived in Juba on Friday, the statement said.
Juba said it remained committed to working with international partners to ensure the safe and humane return of six other third-country nationals currently in South Sudan after being deported from the United States.
SOURCE:Reuters