World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus warned Saturday that Sudan is facing a catastrophic hunger crisis, with famine already confirmed in parts of the country.

“The situation is especially severe in the region of North Darfur, where the city of El-Fasher has been under siege for more than 500 days,” the WHO chief said, calling for the immediate opening of “safe, unimpeded humanitarian access to El-Fasher to meet the mounting health needs and save lives.”

The warning comes as fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues to devastate the country, particularly in El-Fasher, a city considered the humanitarian hub for all five Darfur states.

Local doctors reported this week that artillery strikes by the RSF killed 18 civilians and wounded more than 100 others in the city, which has been under siege since May 2024.

‘Hunger crisis’

“Sudan is facing a hunger crisis, with famine conditions confirmed in parts of the country. This year alone, over 770,000 children are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition,” the WHO chief wrote on the US social media company X.