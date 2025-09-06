Forces of the Horn of Africa nation of Somalia, in collaboration with international partners, on Saturday carried out a planned operation on terrorists in the country’s central state of Galmudug.

The operation involving airstrikes killed 12 members of the terrorist group al-Shabaab, including senior ringleaders, while 13 sustained life-threatening injuries, said the Somalia National Intelligence and Security Agency in a statement.

It said the strike targeted a facility where more than 400 terrorists “were getting ready” in the area of El-Dhiqo Weyne, located between the towns of El-lahelay and El-Garas in the Galguduud region.

“Efforts are underway to pursue the remainder of the militants, who fled toward the district of Ceelbuur,” the statement said.