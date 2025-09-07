WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye marks anniversary of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi’s killing by Israeli forces, renews vow for justice
Eygi was killed by Israeli forces during a protest over illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita near Nablus.
Aysenur Ezgi Eygi / AA
September 7, 2025

Türkiye has commemorated Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish citizen who was killed by Israeli forces during a protest in the occupied West Bank on 6 September 2024.

In a statement on Saturday marking the first anniversary of her death, the foreign ministry honoured Eygi with “mercy and respect,” denouncing her killing as a blatant violation of international law and human rights.

“The killing of innocent civilians is a clear indication of disregard for human life and international norms. Türkiye will resolutely continue its efforts to ensure that this grave crime against Aysenur does not go unpunished,” the statement read.

Protesting over illegal Israeli settlements

Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-US citizen, was killed by the Israeli military during a protest over illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita near Nablus on September 6, 2024.

Despite video evidence and witness accounts showing that she was targeted by an Israeli sniper, the Israeli military’s preliminary findings claimed she was “highly likely” hit “indirectly and unintentionally” as its forces fired at protesters allegedly throwing rocks.

Her family, friends and eyewitnesses reject Israel’s account, calling her killing a deliberate attack on a peaceful protester and urging the US government to launch an independent investigation. To date, no one has been held accountable.

Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation into Eygi’s killing, but as of September 4, 2025, it remains ongoing.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
