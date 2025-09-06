Six people have been killed and up to 20 others are feared trapped after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan, authorities said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday in the Um Aud area, west of the city of Berber in River Nile state, said Hassan Ibrahim Karar, executive director of the Berber locality.

"Efforts are ongoing to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble," Karar said, without specifying the cause of the collapse of the artisanal mine.

The country announced record gold production of 64 tonnes for 2024 despite the outbreak of fighting in April 2023 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces,