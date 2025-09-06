CLIMATE CHANGE
Children among 11 missing after hippo capsizes boat in Côte d'Ivoire
Three people survived the incident and were rescued, and a search is ongoing for the missing victims, said a government minister.
Hippos have sharp teeth and can be aggressive. / Reuters
September 6, 2025

Eleven people including children were missing after a hippopotamus capsized their boat in southwestern Côte d'Ivoire, a government official said Saturday.

The West African nation's minister for national cohesion and solidarity, Myss Belmonde Dogo, said on her Facebook page that the missing included women, little girls and a baby.

She said the hippopotamus tipped the narrow, canoe-like boat over on Friday, as it was motoring along the Sassandra River near the town of Buyo.

Three people survived the incident and were rescued, and "a search is ongoing in the hope of finding the missing victims", she said.

A 2022 study by Côte d'Ivoire university researchers found that hippopotamuses were the species most mentioned in interactions with humans that caused deaths or injury in the country.

There are an estimated 500 hippos in Côte d'Ivoire, distributed among the various rivers in country's south, mainly the Sassandra and the Bandama water courses.

Boat accidents are fairly common in the country, as handcrafted longboats are used to navigate between waterside communities, and are frequently overloaded with passengers and goods.

In April, a dozen children and adolescents drowned when the boat they were on capsized in a lagoon near the city of Abidjan.

SOURCE:AFP
