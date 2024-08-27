For many African women, locking in lush, full hair, also known as dreadlocks, can be a wonderful way to achieve a unique and beautiful hairstyle.

The matted and knotted strands showcase the beauty of natural hair.

Many wearers appreciate the thick, luscious locks that cascade down the head, framing the face with a halo of texture and depth.

The rich, dark hues of brown and black blend together, with hints of subtle shine and sheen. The locks are chunky and defined, with visible twists and turns that add dimension and visual interest.

'Confidence and vitality'

"The hair has a life of its own, with a subtle bounce and movement that exudes confidence and vitality," Sophie Uchendu, a long-time wearer of locked hair, tells TRT Afrika.

Locking Afro hair is a process that requires patience, dedication, and proper technique. Here are some easy steps to lock Afro hair:

Remember, hair locking requires patience, dedication, and proper care to maintain healthy, beautiful locks!

Step 1: Prep hair

Wash and condition your hair, then towel-dry it until it's damp. You can also use a leave-in conditioner or a locking gel to help the process.

Step 2: Section hair

Divide your hair into small sections, depending on how many locks you want. Clip up the top sections using a clip.

Step 3: Twist and loop

Take a small piece of hair from the first section and twist it away from your face. Then, loop the twisted hair around the base to form a knot.

Step 4: Repeat and tighten

Repeat the twisting and looping process for each section of hair. As you add more twists, gently pull the hair taut to tighten the locks.

Step 5: Leave to set

Leave your hair to set for a few weeks or months, depending on how quickly your hair grows and how tight you want the locks to be.

Step 6: Separate and re-twist

After a few weeks or months, gently separate the locks by twisting them in the opposite direction. Re-twist the hair to tighten the locks.

Step 7: Maintain

Regularly re-twist and separate your locks to keep them neat and tidy. You can also use a wax or locking gel to help define the locks.

