A year after seizing power, Gabon's General Brice Oligui Nguema appears to have his sights set beyond events starting Thursday to mark the coup's anniversary and firmly on elections next year.

The Central African nation's new ruler, who deposed President Ali Bongo Ondimba to end the Bongo dynasty's 55-year rule, has promised to hand power back to civilians next year.

But Oligui already seems to be campaigning for the presidential election set for August 2025, touring the oil-rich country last month.

"If we've been able to do certain things in 10 months, that means we could do a lot in seven years," he said, referring to a presidential term.

'Coup of liberation'

The 48-year-old brigadier general was already able to revel in his popularity during Independence Day celebrations, a few days before the anniversary of his August 30 "coup of liberation."

Fireworks, a banquet, a military parade and several inaugurations of large projects are planned for Thursday and Friday.

With Ali Bongo since then confined to his private estate, according to his lawyer, and his wife and eldest son held in conditions denounced by their lawyers, his junta-led transitional government has said little about the Bongo family's fate.

Instead, it has claimed to focus on the return to civilian rule, as well as the economic recovery of a country at once rich and underdeveloped, plagued by years of poor governance.

Two-year timetable

Two months after being sworn in as transitional president, the former head of the presidential guard reassured the international community by setting a two-year timetable for the handover of power.

As part of the process towards free and transparent elections, an "inclusive national dialogue" took place in April.

It came up with a thousand proposals presented by around 680 participants – all appointed by Oligui.

The proposals included the introduction of a presidential system without a prime minister and the temporary suspension of the Gabonese Democratic Party, the influential party of the Bongos.

'Hyper-presidentialism'

Daniel Mengara, a former political exile who declared his candidacy for the presidential election on Monday, decried the creation of "institutions tailored for General Oligui."

He said the proposals amounted to "hyper-presidentialism", similar to the Bongo's hold on Gabon.

Presented as a synthesis of the national dialogue, a new constitution is due to be published in the coming days.

After going before parliament, it will be put to a referendum by year's end.

Quality of life

In a recent editorial, the Gabonreview.com news outlet warned against the referendum being treated as a confidence vote in the post-coup authorities, rather than a vote on the constitution itself.

Splashed across gigantic billboards, the transitional government boasts of its efforts to improve Gabon's quality of life.

It has introduced free school tuition, repaired more than 600 kilometres (370 miles) of roads and launched youth-in-work programmes to tackle an unemployment rate close to 40% among under-25-year-olds.

But day-to-day problems persist, including regular water and electricity cuts, a high cost of living and supply issues.

Poverty index

Accustomed to living off the proceeds of oil, manganese and timber, the country manufactures almost nothing and imports nearly everything else.

That includes fruit and vegetables, despite its fertile land that receives abundant rainfall.

In Africa's third-richest country in terms of per-capita GDP, one in three lives below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

Oligui's oft-repeated goal of "economic recovery" has run up against "shortcomings" in the management of public companies and a public debt of 70.5% of GDP, highlighted in an International Monetary Fund report in May.

Trade unionists arrested

Styled as a "saviour" and a "liberator", Oligui has kept to his credo: "Union, discipline, work and justice".

His detractors say, however, it is a line veering towards authoritarianism.

Seven trade unionists from the water and electricity company, SEEG, were arrested after calling for a strike over the abolition of their 13th-month bonus.

They were questioned for three days by the intelligence services before being released with their heads shaven.

Last week, the authorities widely circulated images of a group of youths arrested on accusations of "sowing fear" in the economic capital Port Gentil – they also had their heads shorn.

