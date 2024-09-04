Morocco's Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi, has announced plans to introduce penalties for social media misconduct.

In a televised interview, he expressed concern over the lack of regulation on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, which has led to increased privacy violations and defamation.

“The solution consists of promulgating articles in the penal code aimed at sanctioning these acts, with years of imprisonment. That is what we have done,” Ouahbi said in an interview with Morocco’s 2M television channel.

Ouahbi emphasised the need to protect citizens' dignity and privacy and prevent "media anarchy."

Filming without permission

“We are going to put an end to what is happening on TikTok and YouTube, such as filming people’s private lives without their permission,” he added.

He proposed amendments to the penal code that would criminalise illegal filming, photographing, and any actions that infringe upon individual liberties.

The minister's comments come amidst growing calls for tighter social media regulation in Morocco.

While some observers have raised concerns about potential implications for freedom of speech, Ouahbi insists that finding a balance between protecting society and safeguarding individual rights is essential.

