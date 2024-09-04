WORLD
Türkiye, Egypt partnership vital for regional peace and stability – Erdogan
Ankara and Cairo reaffirm their mutual support for Palestine as the two sides sign 18 agreements to advance cooperation in various fields.
Next year marks 100 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. / Photo: AA
September 4, 2024

Türkiye and Egypt share a common position on the Palestinian issue, and both sides want to see an immediate and permanent ceasefire to Israel's war on Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“Türkiye and Egypt’s contributions to regional peace and stability are of vital importance,” Erdogan said on Wednesday, addressing a joint news conference alongside his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who is on a visit to Türkiye.

This is Sisi's first visit to Türkiye since he took office in 2014. He is visiting upon Erdogan's invitation.

As part of Sisi’s visit, the leaders co-chaired the first High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting between the two countries and signed 18 agreements in various fields.

"We have reaffirmed our will to advance our cooperation in all areas, including industry, trade, defence, healthcare, environment and energy,” Erdogan said, adding that the two countries will advance their multi-dimensional relations with a "win-win approach.”

Shared history, close ties

Türkiye and Egypt, two powerhouses of the Middle East, have been moving forward to deepen bilateral ties as part of the normalisation process launched three years ago.

In February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Egypt, where he met Sisi and signed several deals on tourism, culture and education.

Trade relations have long been a cornerstone of cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt. The two countries are now hoping to increase their bilateral trade volume by at least 50 percent, from $10 billion to $15 billion.

Türkiye has been among the top five trading partners of Egypt for the past 10 years.

The two countries boast centuries of shared history and close ties of friendship. Next year marks 100 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.

