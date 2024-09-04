BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Senegal's national airline suspends several routes
Air Senegal has announced it will suspend flights to seven destinations, including New York, from mid-September 2024.
Senegal's national airline suspends several routes
Air Senegal faces criticism with passengers regularly complaining about delays to domestic and international flights. / Photo: AIr Senegal / Others
September 4, 2024

Senegal's national airline on Wednesday announced it will suspend flights to seven destinations from mid-September as part of a "restructured network", as the flag carrier faces criticism over passenger delays.

Air Senegal will halt flights from Dakar to New York from September 19, to Milan, Libreville, Douala in Cameroon and Barcelona from September 20, and to Marseille and Lyon from September 22.

The airline said the move was aimed at "optimising" its network, in a post on its Facebook page.

Senegalese newspaper L'Observateur reported on Monday that a reduction in Ai r Senegal's routes came down to a "rationalisation of resources, the inadequacy of the fleet and the lack of profitability of certain services."

Criticism

It comes as Air Senegal faces criticism with passengers regularly complaining about delays to domestic and international flights.

State-owned Air Senegal began operating in May 2018 after emerging from the April 2016 collapse of Senegal Airlines.

The latter had itself replaced in 2009 Air Senegal International, in which Senegal and Morocco had stakes.

The launch of the carrier's latest incarnation is part of a plan to turn Dakar into a regional air hub around the international airport, inaugurated in December 2017, and revamped provincial airports.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us