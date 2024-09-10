AFRICA
Nigeria recalls Dove beauty product made in Germany
NAFDAC also warns against the use of unregistered cosmetic products recalled or banned in other countries due to BMHCA chemical presence.
NAFDAC says the product batch contains a prohibited chemical. Photo: NAFDAC / Others
September 10, 2024

Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has recalled a specific Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap (100 g) with batch number 81832M 08, produced in Germany.

"The product does not comply with the Cosmetic Products Regulation as it is said to contain Butylphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA), which is prohibited in cosmetic products due to its risk of harming the reproductive system," NAFDAC said in a statement on Monday.

NAFDAC also warns against the use of certain unregistered cosmetic products previously recalled or banned in other countries due to BMHCA presence.

The agency urged importers, distributors, retailers, and healthcare providers to exercise vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, or use of the falsified or unregistered medicinal products.

The statement from NAFDAC stressed that some countries in the European Union had recalled some products under the Dove brand for safety reasons.

