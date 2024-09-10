South African national team coach Hugo Broos has warned of a challenging match against hosts South Sudan in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday afternoon.

Both Broos and South Africa star player Oswin Appollis acknowledged the difficulty of playing in the blistering heat of Juba and on a synthetic pitch.

The match, which kicks off at 3 PM, comes just days after South Africa's 2-2 draw with Uganda in their opening qualifier.

The South Sudanese team is known for their aggressive style of play and dedication, making for a potentially difficult encounter.

Despite the challenges, Broos and Appollis expressed confidence in their team's preparations and their ability to deliver a strong performance.

“It will be a very difficult game, but we have prepared very well. We are looking forward to the game, but I know will be very difficult,” Appollis said.

The match is expected to be a hotly contested affair, capturing the attention of local fans.

Nigeria and Rwanda clash

Meanwhile, Rwanda's national team captain, Djihad Bizimana, has declared his team's readiness to face Nigeria in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Despite a 1-1 draw against Libya in their opening match, Rwanda says it is determined to secure their first win of the qualifiers.

Nigeria enters the match with a 3-0 victory over Benin Republic, boosted by goals from Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.

While Nigeria's attacking prowess is a concern, Bizimana believes Rwanda can handle the challenge.

The match promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams vie for a place in the 2025 AFCON tournament.

