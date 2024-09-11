Wednesday, September 11, 2024

0818 GMT — The Israeli army has imposed a curfew in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas and displaced dozens of families in Tulkarem amid a major military assault in the area, according to local officials.

"Israeli forces are besieging Tubas from all directions, and sent military reinforcements into several neighbourhoods in the city,” Governor Ahmed al Assad told Anadolu.

He said the Israeli army had laid a siege around the Tubas Turkish Government Hospital, hindering the work of medical teams.

1118 GMT — Egyptian president calls for European pressure to reach Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has called for European pressure to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Speaking during a joint press conference in Cairo with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Sisi underlined the importance of piling pressure by the European countries to strike a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

He also affirmed his country's rejection of Israel's use of hunger as a weapon against Palestinians.

For months, Egypt, Qatar and the US have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

1108 GMT — Biden seeks 'full accountability' after death of US citizen in West Bank

US President Joe Biden has said that Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like the fatal shooting of an American activist of Turkish origin, who opposed illegal Jewish settlement expansion, never happen again, calling her death "totally unacceptable."

In a statement, Biden said that while Israel has taken responsibility for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi's death, the US government expects continued access as the investigation continues over the circumstances of the shooting.

"There must be full accountability. And Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again," Biden said.

1037 GMT — US' Blinken pledges consequences following Israel's killing of Turkish-American activist in West Bank

Last week’s killing of a Turkish-American activist in the occupied West Bank was "totally unacceptable," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a new interview, also pledging that there would be consequences for the incident.

Speaking to Sky News, Blinken stressed that Israel’s killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was “inexcusable” and raised concerns about its rules of engagement.

"We’ve seen this horrific loss, the killing of a young American-Turkish woman. Just today we got a preliminary investigation that was provided to us. And the actions that were taken are totally unacceptable. I think it goes to, among other things, the rules of engagement that Israel has," he said, adding that a preliminary investigation into the incident had been completed and shared with US officials.

0925 GMT — Israeli soldier critically injured in car-ramming attack in West Bank

An Israeli soldier was critically injured in a car-ramming attack near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Video footage shared on social media showed a gas tanker rolling off the road and hitting a soldier at a checkpoint near the illegal settlement of Givat Asaf.

The Israeli army said the assailant was "neutralised" at the scene.

0857 GMT — Another Hezbollah militant killed in border clashes with Israel

Another Hezbollah militant was killed in border clashes with Israel, the Lebanese group has said as tensions continue to mount between the two sides.

The group identified the slain member as Hani Hussein Ezzedine, without providing details about the circumstances of his death, saying only he was killed on the “road to Jerusalem," in reference to the professed support of the Palestinian resistance facing a devastating Israeli onslaught in Gaza.

0715 GMT — Israel conducts a series of air strikes across southern Lebanon

The Israeli army's warplanes carried out a series of overnight strikes across southern Lebanon amid the ongoing escalation of tensions with Hezbollah.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli fighter jets bombed the forest areas surrounding the southern Lebanon towns of Zibqine, Chaaitiyeh, and Qlaileh 17 times.

However, the Israeli army claimed to have targeted 30 Hezbollah rocket launching sites and military infrastructure in southern Lebanon in overnight raids, according to the Times of Israel.

0707 GMT — Hamas’ top leader, Yahya Sinwar thanks Algeria for its support

Hamas' political leader Yahya Sinwar congratulated Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his reelection and thanked the country for its support for the Palestinian cause.

Algeria, the Arab representative on the United Nations Security Council, circulated a draft resolution in May demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a halt to Israel’s military offensive in the southern city of Rafah.

0643 GMT — Israel continues assault on West Bank's Tulkarem for second day

Israel has intensified its attacks on the occupied West Bank's Tulkarem city for a second consecutive day, as they caused extensive damage to both infrastructure and civilian property.

Israeli forces have also surrounded Tulkarem camp, using heavy machinery and bulldozers to destroy streets and alleys, including Al-Nadi, Al-Shuhada, and Al-Balouna neighbourhoods, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Separately, the Red Crescent has reported that five of their ambulance crews are detained inside the camp, with communication lines shut.

Several Palestinians have also been detained, with their current conditions unknown.

0604 GMT — Casualties as Israel strikes parts of occupied West Bank, Gaza

Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in early morning Israeli air strikes, targeting multiple areas in Gaza, WAFA news agency has reported.

In Khan Younis, 13 civilians were killed and others wounded when Israeli warplanes bombed a home belonging to the al-Qara family in Khuza'a.

A fisherman was also killed after being targeted by the Israeli navy near the Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

In Jabalia, nine people, including three children and two women, lost their lives when Israeli forces bombed a house belonging to the Al-Najjar family. Several Palestinians remain missing.

In Al-Nuseirat camp, located in central Gaza, four Palestinians were killed and 11 others were wounded in an air strike on a house owned by the Abu Atwi family in Block C.

05:06 GMT — Casualties as Israel strikes parts of West Bank and Gaza

Israel has killed five Palestinians in its air strike on Tubas in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Its crews were able to retrieve the bodies of five people from the bombing site, and they were transferred to the hospital, the Red Crescent added.

Israel killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded many in besieged Gaza, with many still missing following an air strike on a house belonging to the Najjar family on Old Gaza Street in Jabalia, north of Gaza.

04:36 GMT — Türkiye says closing ranks 'a must' to stop genocide in Palestine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that "at a time when the international system is failing to stop the genocide in Palestine, uniting and acting together are not optional but a must."

Earlier, Fidan attended the 162nd session of the Arab League's Council of Foreign Ministers in the Egyptian capital of Cairo and met with his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting.

He met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti and Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

Fidan said his meetings with Prince Faisal, Nafti and Safadi primarily focused on the Gaza crisis and potential steps to address the genocide in Palestine.

03:52 GMT — Canada blocks weapons sales to Israel

Canada has suspended some 30 permits for arms shipments to Israel, including a rare move against a US company's Canadian subsidiary's deal with the US government, the foreign minister said.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said she had ordered a review of all Canadian weapons suppliers' contracts with Israel and other countries.

"Following that, I suspended this summer around 30 existing permits of Canadian companies," she said.

03:21 GMT — Biden terms Israeli murder of Turkish-US activist an 'accident'

US President Joe Biden appeared to be absolving Israel in the murder of Turkish-American peace activist, adopting Israeli version of the incident and calling the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli troops as an "accident".

"Apparently, it was an accident — it [the bullet] ricocheted off the ground, and she got hit by accident," Biden told reporters, hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the killing was "unprovoked and unjustified."

Eygi, 26, a dual US and Turkish national, was shot in the head by Israeli troops last Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in Beita, a town just outside the city of Nablus.

02:48 GMT — ICC urged to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has urged the court's Pre-Trial Chamber to issue arrest warrants "with utmost urgency" for hawkish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The arrest warrants are "necessary to ensure that they do not obstruct or endanger the investigation or court proceedings, prevent the continuing commission of the crimes alleged and/or the commission of other Rome Statute crimes," Karim Khan wrote.

02:27 GMT — Aid convoy held at gunpoint by Israel in Gaza

A UN convoy carrying workers for a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza was held at gunpoint at an Israeli military checkpoint, a UN spokesman said, adding that shots were fired and its vehicles were rammed by a bulldozer.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, called the incident, which occurred on Monday, "the latest example of the unacceptable dangers and impediment that humanitarian personnel in Gaza are experiencing" by Israeli forces.

He said the convoy was carrying 12 staff members on their way to support the polio campaign in the northern part of Gaza.

02:00 GMT — French prosecutors reject torture complaint against soldier

French prosecutors have rejected a criminal complaint that accused a French Israeli soldier of participating in torture and genocide against Palestinians.

French media, citing judicial sources, reported that the French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) reviewed the case on September 2 and dismissed the complaint because there was insufficient evidence.

The soldier, who holds dual citizenship, was serving in besieged Gaza.

