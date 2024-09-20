TÜRKİYE
Erdogan says Lebanon attacks underlines need to cut foreign dependence
Erdogan highlighted the growing importance of defence in the wake of recent attacks in Lebanon.
"Anyone who disturbs the peace of our nation will face the steel fist in the velvet glove of our state" Erdogan says. / Photo: AA / Others
September 20, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that pager and walkie-talkie "cyber-terrorism" in Lebanon this week has underscored the need to produce more defence equipment within the country.

"We are making every effort to reduce our foreign dependence in the defence industry and not to be dependent on anyone in this field," he said on Friday, speaking at a gendarmerie ceremony in Istanbul.

"With the cyber-terrorist attacks against Lebanon, we have once again seen how vital this is."

Erdogan also spoke about the urgency of strengthening the technology sector in the face of new emerging challenges.

"We realise the value of our domestic and national software development projects, our national technology initiatives and our investments in electronic warfare systems. We will continue our efforts until we reach the goal of fully independent Türkiye in the defence industry. "

Erdogan said that terrorist organisations won't be given any breathing space inside and outside Türkiye’s borders, adding that 35,500 operations were carried out in 2024 against groups like the PKK, FETO, DHKP/C, and Daesh.

"We cannot make the slightest concession from Türkiye’s peace. We are extremely determined and resilient in this regard," he added.

Erdogan also took aim at "arms lobbies" and "blood merchants" who he claimed were threatened by Türkiye’s growth.

"Anyone who disturbs the peace of our nation will face the steel fist in the velvet glove of our state."

