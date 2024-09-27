By Baba Umar

United Nations, New York

Somalia has hailed Türkiye's vital support in brokering ongoing peace talks with neighbouring Ethiopia and aiding its fight against terrorists in the Horn of Africa country.

"We had two rounds of talks and we are expecting a third round, so, a door of hope to reconcile, to have a solution in the differences between Ethiopia and Somalia has opened," Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi told TRT World on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday.

Tensions between both the African neighbours remain high ever since Somalia's breakaway Puntland region announced that it will function as an independent state. Few months later, Ethiopia agreed to recognise Somaliland as an independent country in exchange for access to the sea, a critical need stemming from its lack of coastal access following Eritrea's independence in 1993.

Since May, Türkiye has made concerted efforts to engage with both Ethiopia and Somalia to bring about peace between the two countries.

When asked about the help Türkiye is providing to Somalia in fighting against Al Shabab, he said, "they are helping us, not only in defeating Al Shabab" but also in "development, infrastructure, hospitals, schools," and more.

"On the side of the humanitarian, they are delivering a lot."

The Somali top diplomat added that over 10,000 Somali students are attending schools in Türkiye.

On UNSC reforms

The Somali foreign minister expressed his stance on the need for an African nation to secure a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, insisting that this position must include full veto power, similar to the existing five permanent members.

"We deserve the same rights as others," he stated.

Several African leaders, from countries such as Kenya, Malawi, Ghana, Zambia, and Namibia, have also strongly advocated for this reform to be made to the UNSC at this year's UNGA session.

