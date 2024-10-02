By Pauline Odhiambo

When Michael Muthiga designed a distinctively African animated character some years ago, he never imagined the image of a pot-bellied young man spouting funny, relatable lines would go places.

Videos of 'Kapinto', named after the Kenyan social media influencer who lends his versatile voice to the character, have since been shared by Hollywood actor Will Smith. The clips have amassed nearly 30 million views.

Many of Kapinto's followers in Africa and beyond believe his character resonates with audiences because he is so unassumingly funny.

Kapinto's stories often revolve around the small, everyday challenges people face, such as preparing for a date, dealing with a difficult boss, or managing personal finances.

"If you want to take me out on a date, do not ask me, 'Where can I take you?' The answer I give, you will be shocked," he declares in a YouTube short. "Take me to the bank. Ya, I wanna go to the bank. Because you asked!"

Another rant addresses rejection. "If you notice that I have moved my profile picture, I have been heartbroken. If I am not replying to texts, I have been heartbroken," he says.

Avid East African followers of Kapinto have been in stitches since the first such short hit social media.

"I designed this character about three years ago but didn’t use it immediately because I hadn't found the right person to voice it," Muthiga, the founder of Fatboy Animations, tells TRT Afrika.

Muthiga found the voice he had in mind for his creation while randomly scrolling TikTok.

"The real-life Kapinto's voice sounded perfect for my animation, so I reached out to him to create content together," the 38-year-old animator recalls.

Essentially Afrocentric

As a character, Kapinto has distinctively African features that fill a gap in the animation industry, where authentically Afrocentric characters are few and far between.

With his long, braided hairstyle, sandaled feet and striking tribal marks covering his face and body, he is hard to miss.

"We have created other Afrocentric animations to go with Kapinto's character," says Muthiga. "All these characters are colourful and detailed, with vivid African patterns on their forms."

Most of Muthiga's characters speak a mix of Kiswahili and English, the two predominant languages within the East African community.

Growing industry

The animation industry in Africa has experienced tremendous growth, which has, in turn, increased the demand for skilled animators in films, advertising, gaming and education, according to the platform CG Africa.

The value of the global animation market was over US $391 billion in 2022, up 5% from $372 billion a year earlier. As the data portal Statistica predicts, the annual figure is set to grow throughout the decade, surpassing $587 billion by 2030.

Animators like Muthiga are cashing in on this lucrative business, estimated to be worth $12 billion in Africa alone.

"I have managed to tap into a tiny percentage, maybe 0.1%, of the African animation industry's potential," the self-taught animator tells TRT Afrika. "Licensed software is quite expensive and driven by the Western markets, where the film industry makes billions from animation."

Flaw becomes USP

Muthiga, a two-time Kalasha Award winner, spends considerable time sharing his knowledge with his Fatboy Kenya staff, comprising graduates keen to expand their skill sets.

"When they first come in, they make mistakes, just as I do. But they all learn quickly," says Muthiga.

Although many Kapinto fans love the character's "bouncy shorts" that often appear to sway dramatically and in tandem with his sassy persona, Muthiga says it wasn't intended. A glitch in the design caused this flaw, which is now Kapinto's unique selling point (USP).

"I noticed it after we had already launched the character and had intended to fix it later, but people fell in love with how Kapinto moves, so I just left it that way," explains Muthiga.

Content for kids

Although Kapinto is popular among different age groups, Muthiga believes animations must be created specifically for children.

"I have been approached by parents for age-appropriate content. Many are concerned that their children are exposed to inappropriate content on YouTube, Netflix and other streaming platforms," says Muthiga, who does 2D and 3D animation.

In his free time, Muthiga often watches cartoons – not only for inspiration but also because he is genuinely fascinated by this childhood pastime.

"The more I watch cartoons, the more I realise the need for more Africa-inspired kids’ content," says the Nairobi-based animator. "I may not be a parent, but I still have a child inside me in the sense that I am aware of the deep influence cartoon stories play in shaping the mind."

In 2008, Muthiga was a junior animator for Tinga Tinga Tales, a popular kids' TV show. He established Fatboy Animations two years later, working primarily as a freelancer in 3D animation.

Explosion of ideas

Muthiga says his biggest challenge now is having too many good ideas and not enough time to execute all of them – a challenge he hopes to solve by hiring more animators.

"My goal is to grow the animation sector further and transform it into an industry that generates more revenue," he tells TRT Afrika.

His advice to aspiring animators? "Learn to work together with other animators. Many animators want to be one-person shows, and that's a big challenge because animations are not just about having the perfect 3D character; it's about the stories we share and the emotions they evoke."

