Arsenal bounced back from conceding a goal to lowly Southampton to win 3-1 after a pulsating second half in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with winger Bukayo Saka instrumental in the Gunners' victory.

After a dull first half, the visiting Saints, who came into the game in 19th place in the league with a single point to their name, took a surprising lead through Cameron Archer in the 55th minute.

But it was short-lived as Saka teed up Kai Havertz to equalise less than four minutes later.

Subsitute Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead in the 69th minute with a brilliant first-time finish from close range after Saka picked him out at the back post with a superb cross, and Saka got on the scoresheet himself in the 88th minute to put the game out of reach.

The win means Arsenal head into the international break in third spot in the table on 17 points, level with second-placed Manchester City and one behind leaders Liverpool.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.