Tuesday, October 8, 2024

04:52GMT — Israeli army has claimed that it killed Suhail Hussein Husseini, a senior commander in Hezbollah, during a strike in Beirut.

The army said Husseini played a key role in facilitating the transfer of weapons from Iran and overseeing their distribution among Hezbollah's various factions.

Additionally, he was said to have been involved in the financial planning and strategic management of critical projects within the organisation.

There has been no response on the claim from Hezbollah.

For its part, Hezbollah has claimed missile attacks on the Israeli port city of Haifa and a military base near the central city of Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

04:45 GMT — IFRC expresses solidarity with war victims

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has voiced its solidarity with the victims of Israel's war on Gaza and called for peace.

“The world is on edge. Hostages must be returned, airstrikes must cease, and aid must be allowed to reach those who need it most,” IFRC President Kate Forbes and Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain said in a statement.

Chapagain criticised the lack of progress in political and diplomatic efforts to end Israel's war, asserting that “humanitarian assistance cannot substitute for political will.”

02:58 GMT — China to provide emergency medical supplies to Lebanon

China will provide emergency medical supplies to Lebanon, China's official foreign aid agency, the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said.

Li Ming, spokesperson for the agency, said in a statement that as the fighting escalated recently, explosions and air strikes "have occurred in many places in Lebanon, causing a large number of casualties".

"At the request of the Lebanese government, the Chinese government has decided to provide emergency humanitarian medical supplies to Lebanon to help Lebanon carry out medical assistance," the statement said.

02:00 GMT — Pro-Palestine protesters gather in New York

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters flooded various New York City neighbourhoods to mark the first anniversary of the Israeli genocidal war on the blockaded enclave.

Demonstrators got into scuffles with police, and multiple people were taken into custody.

Hoisting Palestinian flags and pounding drums, the protesters chanted "Free, Free Palestine" and "Gaza."

