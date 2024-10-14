Burkina Faso have become the first team to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations finals, joining hosts Morocco in the 24-team tournament following a 2-0 win in Burundi on Sunday.

A goal from Mohamed Konate and Bertrand Traore's penalty, took the Burkinabe to 10 points from four games in Group L and ensured they will not finish outside the top two.

The country's leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has congratulated the team for the success.

''I express my warm congratulations to the Stallions and their technical staff for this brilliant performance during these qualifying phases.'' he said on X, describing the players as heroes.

Building a nation

''May this desire and determination of the Stallions to win together and to make a people happy, serve as an example to each Burkinabe so that we can, together, build a strong, victorious and prosperous nation,'' he added.

Senegal are in second place with seven points from three matches and will also qualify if they win away to Malawi on Tuesday. Burundi have three points from four games and Malawi none from three.

The top two in the 12 qualification pools advance to the finals that will be played from Dec. 21 next year to Jan. 18, 2026, bar Morocco's Group B where one other team will qualify.

Gabon, Central African Republic and Lesotho are the other teams in that section.

