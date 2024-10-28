Photos: How Nigeria's Davido graced Lagos Fashion Week
Davido graced the Lagos Fashion Week in Nigeria's commercial city Lagos last weekend and showcased a design by Ugo Monye.
October 28, 2024

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido, 31, walked the runway at the 2024 Lagos Fashion Week last weekend.

He wore a traditional outfit by Ugo Monye, who styled him during his wedding to Chioma Rowland in June 2024.

Monye also walked the runway at the exhibition.

Davido sported a brown head-to-toe regalia, matched with traditional beaded necklace, and a walking stick.

Drives Nigerian fashion industry

Besides Monye, the other designers who showcased their work include Imad Eduso, Maliko, Pettre Taylor, and Oshobor.

The Lagos Fashion Week is a fashion platform that drives the Nigerian and the African fashion industry.

It brings together buyers, customers and the media to view the current collections of designers at a four-day event in Nigeria's commercial city Lagos.

This year's edition was held from October 23 to October 27. Runway shows and presentations are some of the activities at the annual fashion exhibition.

