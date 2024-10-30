By Brian Okoth

South African authorities have said beauty queen Chidinma Adetshina and her mother will lose their South African citizenship, and also be prosecuted over alleged "illegal" acquisition of nationality documents.

This was revealed by the Director-General of South Africa's Department of Home Affairs Tommy Makhode, when he appeared before the country's parliamentary committee on home affairs on Tuesday, October 29.

Makhode said the department had written to Adetshina's mother seeking proof how she acquired her South African nationality documents, which she used to register Adetshina at birth in 2001.

But by deadline day — that was on Monday, October 28 — Adetshina's mother was yet to provide the requested documents.

Investigation concluded

Makhode said Adetshina also did not provide her identification documents to the Department of Home Affairs for examination.

The director-general said the matter had been escalated to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), and the investigative agency has since concluded its probe into the citizenship matter involving Adetshina and her parent.

Makhode said: "The DPCI are now waiting for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to advise them on the next steps."

The director-general said Adetshina and her mother did not respond to the Department of Home Affairs letter requiring them to "give reasons as to why those citizenship documents should not be withdrawn."

'Criminal prosecution'

Makhode added: "As of deadline day on Monday, we had not received any response, and therefore the department will be proceeding with the withdrawal of those documents in line with South Africa's Identification Act."

South Africa's Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza told parliament on Tuesday that they will refer the matter to the department that deals with serious crimes to initiate "criminal prosecution" against Adetshina and her mother.

Nzuza said the government has been left with no other choice but to prosecute the mother and daughter after they refused to cooperate during "due process" into their nationality investigation.

Twenty-three-year-old Adetshina was a top 13 finalist in the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant, but withdrew two days to the grand finale, which was held on August 10.

Withdrawal from Miss South Africa pageant

The model, who was raised in South Africa's Soweto area, termed her withdrawal decision "difficult."

At the time, South Africa's Department of Home Affairs had announced that her mother was under investigation for identity theft.

The department said Adetshina's mother, who is a Mozambican native, allegedly stole the identity documents of another South African woman in 2001 to register the then-young Adetshina. The model's father is a Nigerian national.

In South Africa, the government has the right to revoke a person's citizenship if the nationality certificate "was issued in conflict with the provisions" of the Citizenship Act.

Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 win

After withdrawing from the Miss South Africa competition, Adetshina accepted an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 competition.

On August 31, she was crowned the winner of Miss Universe Nigeria at a gala in commercial city Lagos.

Adetshina will face off against Miss South Africa 2024 Mia le Roux and over 100 other beauty queens at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City.

The grand finale will take place on November 16.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.