Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for unity among Turkic nations to support a just resolution of the Palestinian issue amid Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, which has claimed more than 43,374 lives.

"As the Turkic world, it is extremely important that we continue our efforts for a lasting and just solution to the Palestinian issue," Erdogan said on Tuesday in his address at the Sixth Meeting of the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Bishkek.

The Turkish president also highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to fighting terrorism in partnership with Kyrgyzstan, specifically against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which was behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

"Our fight against all forms of terrorism, especially FETO, will continue uninterruptedly," he said.

Earlier, Erdogan was welcomed by his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov with an official ceremony.

The Turkish president arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Monday to attend the 11th Summit o f the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

