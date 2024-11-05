Mozambique's defence minister on Tuesday threatened to send in the military to halt weeks of deadly post-electoral protests he said were aimed at overthrowing the government.

Rights groups said security forces killed around two dozen people in protests since an October 9 vote won by the ruling Frelimo party.

The opposition rejected the results and led several waves of protests in the southern African nation, most of which were dispersed by police.

"Violent demonstrations are sowing hatred between brothers, destroying infrastructure and showing how divided we are," Defence Minister Cristovao Chume said at a press conference.

"There is an intention to change the democratically established power," he said.

Opposition protests

"If the escalation of violence continues, the armed forces will have to protect the interests of the state."

The warning came ahead of a protest called for Thursday in the capital Maputo by leading opposition politician Venancio Mondlane, who has dubbed it "the day of Mozambique's freedom".

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday told AFP that security forces had killed at least 18 people in crackdowns on protests since the vote, including seven people at the weekend.

A Mozambican rights group, the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CDD), on Tuesday said on X: "The number of fatalities resulting from police violence during popular demonstrations demanding electoral justice and truth has risen to 24."

Election observers, including from the European Union, have noted serious flaws before, during and after the vote, with the electoral body accused of manipulation to keep Frelimo in power.

Stoned to death

Chume confirmed the death of a police officer at a protest in Matola at the weekend, whom he said was stoned to death by a mob.

"We must all say enough is enough to this bloodbath against police and civilians," he said. The defence minister acknowledged there may have been "excesses" by the security forces and these were being investigated.

Mozambique's electoral body announced on October 24 that Frelimo's Daniel Chapo had won more than 70 percent of votes compared to 20 percent for Mondlane.

Chapo is due to take over from President Filipe Nyusi in January at the end of a constitutionally limited two terms.

At the same press conference, Nyusi responded to widespread suspicions that he would use the turmoil to declare a state of emergency that would allow him to stay in office.

'Let's stop'

"When my time comes, I'll leave and I don't want to stay for a minute," he said. "There's no doubt that I'll leave."

"We appeal to our young people, our children, to calm down. Let's stop," Nyusi said.

Frelimo has governed Mozambique since independence from Portugal in 1975 and the electoral commission is accused of manipulating vote results to keep them in power.

Since last month's election, Mondlane has used social media to rally supporters onto the streets to protest against results he has labelled fraudulent.

Internet restricted

Internet has been restricted several times and the CDD and other civil society groups asked the courts on Tuesday to oblige the telecommunication operators to ensure continued access.

The timing of the restrictions "suggests political motivations that seek to prevent the full exercise of citizens' rights of expression, communication and demonstration", they said in a statement.

Mondlane and the Podemos party, which overshadowed the main opposition Renamo party in the election, have appealed to the Constitutional Court for a ballot recount.

