AFRICA
2 min read
'Bandits' kill 13 vigilantes, police in northwest Nigeria
Armed gangs have killed 13 security personnel, including two policemen and 11 vigilantes, in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state.
'Bandits' kill 13 vigilantes, police in northwest Nigeria
Bandits have caused perennial insecurity threat in northern Nigeria. / Getty Images
August 10, 2025

Armed gangs have killed 13 security personnel, including two policemen and 11 vigilantes, in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state in the latest violence in the region, a lawmaker and residents told AFP on Sunday.

The armed gangs called bandits by locals have, for years, attacked communities in northwest and central Nigeria, raiding villages, kidnapping residents and burning homes after looting them.

Bandits in large numbers stormed Adabka village in Bukkuyum district late on Friday and kidnapped some residents, the sources said.

They laid ambush and opened fire on a team of policemen and vigilantes pursuing them to free the abductees.

Residents flee village

"The bandits killed 13 people in the ambush, including 11 vigilantes and two policemen," Hamisu Faru, a lawmaker from the area said.

Recommended

"We are still unable to retrieve the bodies because the bandits are staying put in the bush," Faru said.

Aminu Adace, a resident of Adabka who gave the same toll, said many residents fled the village for fear of renewed attacks.

Adabka and nearby communities have been repeatedly raided by bandits who maintain camps in nearby forests, forcing residents of several villages to desert their homes, Faru said.

Peace deals breached

"These forests harbour more than 5,000 bandits who continue to cause a security threat on our communities," Faru said, insisting that aerial bombardment was the only effective way of smoking out the bandits.

Federal and state authorities have over the years signed several peace deals with the gangs only for the bandits to renege and resume attacks.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Namibia's central bank lowers 2025, 2026 economic growth forecasts
Rwanda rejects UN's report linking it to civilian deaths in eastern DRC
Sudan paramilitary attack kills over 40 in Darfur camp: rescuers
Nigerian military kills over 100 'bandits' in air, ground raids
Erdogan: UN must undergo serious reform to fulfil mandate as it marks 80th anniversary
Colombia presidential candidate dies after June rally shooting
African Development Bank offers $500m for Ethiopia mega airport
World reacts to Israel's killings of Al Jazeera journalists
Ghana buries officials killed in military helicopter crash
Somali military kills Al Shabab terrorist group's head of finance
Algeria, Somalia set up joint economic team
'Don't forget Gaza': Slain Al Jazeera journalist's final message urges world to stand with Palestine
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye
US indicts Ugandan national for conspiracy to supply weapons worth $58 million
Malnutrition in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 63 in a week: health official
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us