TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye launches new platform to promote children's rights
The platform is designed to provide children with the opportunity to learn about their rights through child-friendly content.
Türkiye launches new platform to promote children's rights
Kilic addressed the challenges posed by the digital age, particularly in distinguishing accurate information from misinformation. / Photo: TIHEK
November 24, 2024

The Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution (TIHEK) has unveiled a new website, coinciding with Universal Children’s Rights Day, to advance the promotion and protection of children’s rights

Speaking at the launch of the website, which was held at the institution, the President of the Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution (TIHEK), Muharrem Kilic, explained the aims of the initiative.

He stated that the website aims to provide children with access to applications submitted to the institution and the decisions made, while also serving as a central platform for information on children's rights.

Kilic highlighted that children's rights remain a core focus for TIHEK, noting that many projects addressing children's needs have already been implemented.

Regarding the website, he expressed the hope that it would evolve into a platform where children themselves could directly submit their applications.

Vital resource for accurate information

In his remarks, Kilic addressed the challenges posed by the digital age, particularly in distinguishing accurate information from misinformation.

"In an era of increasing digitalisation, there is an urgent need for effective filters, tools and mechanisms to distinguish between true and false information. The TIHEK children's website will serve as a vital resource to ensure access to accurate information," he said.

He emphasised the universal nature of human rights and stated that children's rights are an integral part of this framework.

The new website, Kilic added, will enable the direct transmission of information about children's rights to children themselves, enhancing awareness and understanding.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us