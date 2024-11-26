Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that impunity for crimes against humanity would create generational divides, blocking any chance of peace in the Middle East.

“Crimes against humanity cannot be rewarded with impunity. If justice is not served, this would create generational fractures that will impede any chance of peace in the Middle East,” Fidan said on Tuesday at a meeting of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Forum in Portugal.

“We cannot take the alliance or the values it aims to promote for granted,” he said, adding that the vision of the alliance is facing growing challenges from all sides.

The Turkish foreign minister said that in these crucial times, it is essential for the alliance to raise its voice more than ever to ensure its messages are clearly heard.

He urged the alliance to be “stronger, more visible, and more effective” in highlighting the obstacles that hinder dialogue and understanding.

“As members of this group of friends, I encourage all of you to strengthen ownership of our vision at multilateral and national fora, we can, for instance, consider reviving the alliance's regional forums,” said Fidan.

He said the forums were successful in the past in discussing issues of particular interest to specific regions, emphasising that the alliance should also be supported with adequate financial resources.

Fidan said the alliance needs a more stable and sound financial structure. “Extending support is an investment in our future, peace and harmony. With this understanding, Türkiye will continue its firm support of the alliance, and we count on all of you to do the same.”

Strong community based on diversity, mutual respect

Pointing out that 2025 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Alliance of Civilizations, Fidan stated, “We have formed a strong community based on diversity and mutual respect and in defence of one humanity against the rising tide of mistrust, misperceptions and hatred.”

He highlighted that the alliance's determination in the past 20 years has resonated with the international community and harnessed support, adding that its visibility and efficiency within the UN system are strengthened.

Besides several references in the pact for the future, such as intercultural dialog, mediation, countering extremism and xenophobia are all components of the alliance mission.”

He added: “It is particularly noteworthy that the alliance's network and outreach became wider and more diversified.”

Fidan noted that following the establishment of the Geneva office in 2021, efforts have been underway to set up a regional office “for mediation, prevention, and dialogue” in Istanbul.

Through projects in its five pillars, the alliance is reaching out to people every day and making a difference on the ground for a peaceful and a more inclusive world,” he said.

Addressing the alliance’s significant role in implementing measures to combat Islamophobia, Fidan said, “We expect to see strong cooperation on this issue with all relevant stakeholders, including ambassador (Mehmet) Pacaci, who has recently been appointed as OIC Secretary General special envoy on combating Islamophobia” referring to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.