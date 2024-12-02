The ongoing murder case involving the late South African rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes has experienced another significant development, with the granting of an extradition appeal by two key suspects.

AKA, a multi-award-winning artiste and his friend, a celebrity chef, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were shot dead outside a restaurant in Dublin on 10 February 2023 by suspected assassins, South African police said.

Their murder sent shockwaves through the South African music industry and the nation as a whole.

Five suspects linked to the crime first appeared at the Durban Magistrates Court in February 2024, one year after the murders took place, with police saying there was an effort to extradite another two suspects arrested in neighbouring Eswatini.

The prosecution team, led by Advocate Lawrence Gcaba, told local media it is keen to have the additional two suspects, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, extradited from Eswatini as soon as possible.

The lawyers argued that with all suspects in custody, further investigations can be conducted to solidify their case. This includes analysing phone records, financial transactions, and witness testimonies.

But the Eswatini High Court, last Friday, ruled in favour of suspects Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, who appealed the extradition order.

The court ruled the Ndimande brothers, whose extradition orders were first given in August this year, submitted their appeal within the 15-day grace period allowed in the law and so will remain detained in Eswatini.

The delay caused by the extradition appeal has led to a postponement of the case in South Africa’s Durban Magistrate Court, leading to mounting frustration.

The Durban Magistrate's Court emphasised the need for swift action to close the case.

Magistrate judge Vincent Hlatshwayo said on Friday: “I cannot entertain further postponement for outstanding suspects because, like the defence indicated, this appeal may go as far as the supreme court.”

Families of the victims remain the most impacted, with AKA's father, Tony Forbes, saying in February that he doesn’t believe that the mastermind behind his son’s killing has been arrested, South Africa's public broadcaster SABC reports.

Forbes said his family is still struggling following his son’s death.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 7, 2025, to allow for the finalisation of the indictment process and to accommodate any potential developments related to the extradition proceedings.

Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo, however, refused an application by the state to postpone the case beyond February 7.

He said, “The state placed on record that whether these accused are available or not, the state would be able to proceed with the case against the accused before court,” Hlatshwayo said in his rulling on Friday.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.