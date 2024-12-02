AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sonko to resign as MP and remain as Senegal's PM
Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has said he would remain head of the government rather than preside over the parliament.
Sonko to resign as MP and remain as Senegal's PM
Pastef's sweeping legislative victory hands Senegal's new leaders the means to implement their ambitious reform agenda. / Photo: AFP / Others
December 2, 2024

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Monday said he would remain head of the government rather than preside over the parliament, after his party's landslide election win sparked questions over his political role.

The ruling Pastef party of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Sonko won 130 seats in the 165-seat national assembly in snap parliamentary elections on November 17.

The victory was one of the largest majorities ever won by a single party in the West African nation and triggered speculation over whether Sonko should step down as prime minister to lead the national assembly in the interests of institutional balance.

Some had argued that Sonko should preside over the parliament to avoid any possible conflicts that could arise in an executive where the president owed his position to the prime minister.

Resigns as MP

Highly influential Sonko played a pivotal role in propelling President Faye to victory in March, and has headed the government since it took office in April.

"I'm staying on at the prime minister's office. I had come to submit my letter of resignation as an MP," Sonko said at the national assembly, shortly before the new set of lawmakers were due to join the parliament.

"We have started work at the prime minister's office. The president needs me by his side. We are continuing this work", he added.

Pastef's sweeping legislative victory hands Senegal's new leaders the means to implement their ambitious reform agenda, as the country grapples with high inflation and widespread unemployment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us