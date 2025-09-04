Rescuers have recovered 370 bodies from a landslide that hit a mountain village in Sudan's Darfur region, a local civilian leader said on Thursday.

The disaster struck the village of Tarasin, located high in the Jebel Marra range, on Sunday following one of the worst downpours of Sudan's rainy season, which peaks in August.

Up to 1,000 people may have been killed, according to the United Nations, but the full scale of the disaster is unknown.

"We recovered 370 bodies and buried them. Others are still trapped under the rocks and some were carried away by floodwaters," said Ibrahim Suleiman, one of the heads of the civilian administration in Daramo locality.

Body recovery exercise ongoing