World 11 finalists: Football stars vie for FIFPRO top honours
One goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards who have received the most votes will be selected for the World 11.
26 men and women have earned nominations for their outstanding performances. Photo: Getty Images  / Others
December 3, 2024

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) has unveiled the finalists for the 2024 FIFPRO World 11, an annual award that recognises the best football players in the world.

26 men and 26 women all earned nominations for their outstanding performances for the 2023/2024 football season, but only 11 players from each shortlist will be honoured in their respective FIFPRO World 11.

The final 11-team is set to be announced via social media on Monday, 9 December 2024, FIFPRO said.

Over 28,000 players from 70 countries participated in the voting process, making this year's edition the most inclusive ever, organisers said.

Winning criteria

Players must have appeared in at least 20 official matches during that period to be considered for the award.

Headlining the list of finalists in the male category are soccer superstars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Vinicius Jr., who have all been outstanding with their respective clubs and countries.

Other notable finalists include Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar Jr.

In the women’s category, Zambian striker Barbra Banda is joined by Malawian and PSG striker Tabitha Chawinga to headline the category with women players from across the globe.

