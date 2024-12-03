TÜRKİYE
Turkish agency renovates Ugandan rehabilitation centre
Türkiye's state-run aid agency TIKA has renovated and equipped a training and rehabilitation centre for young women in eastern Uganda.
TIKA provided 25 sewing machines and fabrics for the making of apparel, water tanks, and other items used in rehabilitation in eastern Uganda. / Photo: AA
December 3, 2024

Türkiye’s state-run aid agency TIKA has renovated and equipped a training and rehabilitation centre for young women in Buikwe, eastern Uganda.

The centre offers several services such as business skills to women and girls, vocational training, reintegration, and psychosocial support to those in need of rehabilitation.

The aid agency provided 25 sewing machines and fabrics for the making of apparel, water tanks, and other items used in rehabilitation.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, TIKA country coordinator Murat Cetin said that the project aims to improve the quality of rehabilitation services, increase access, and ensure the sustainability of the center.

'Critical project'

“We are eager to improve people’s access to a range of rehabilitation services. This critical project, brought to our attention by the area’s woman member of parliament, Diana Mutasingwa, is made possible by the Turkish people’s support through TIKA. We, therefore, need to ensure that this investment is sustainable and successful in the long term,” he said.

The project gave the centre a modern look and will enable beneficiaries to be served in a safer and cleaner environment.

Diana Mutasingwa, a woman member of parliament from Buikwe who also serves as a state minister in the vice president's office, thanked the Turkish aid agency for its unwavering support for Ugandans.

She reiterated the significance of continued cooperation to promote economic growth and social progress in Uganda.

SOURCE:AA
